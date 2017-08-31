Augusta residents worry about losing their only grocery store, Gordy's Market

Augusta (WQOW) -- As the fate of Gordy's Market hangs in the balance, shoppers in Augusta are nervous their store will be the next to go.



"You hate to lose your grocery store," shopper Sara Boetecher told News 18. "They just say, 'The truck is coming in, we're going to get more shipments in, the shelves should be stocked,' which they're pretty bare today, but you keep going back thinking, 'Well, maybe they got what I need'."



Because Gordy's is the only grocery store in town, some Augusta customers said they'd have to make the half-hour drive to Eau Claire for supplies, should the store close its doors.



Barb Pritzl, the Senior Center Director in Augusta, said before Gordy's came to town, residents wrote them a letter, promising to be loyal customers if a store opened in their community. Pritzl said they've kept their promise and tried to support the local business, so it's heartbreaking to think about them calling it quits.



Still, she said she knows the closure would be much harder on some than others.



"There are so many seniors in this town that wouldn't be able to get to Eau Claire on a regular basis," Pritzl said. "Getting their groceries would be such a hardship, and it would just break my heart."



Pritzl also said it's not just the senior community she's concerned about, but Augusta's Amish community as well. Still, shoppers News 18 spoke with said they'll keep buying from Gordy's as long as it's open.