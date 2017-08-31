CHIPPEWA FALLS: Do you have a library fine? Pay it with non-perishable food items

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - If you're a library account holder at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, you can pay off your fines with food.
During September, non-perishable food items may pay fines up to $5. Each item brought in is a $1 credit towards current fines.
In addition, two non-perishable food items can be used to replace your library card.
Library staff said food items must be in good condition, non-perishable and within "2018 Use by" dates. They said the program cannot be used for payment of lost or damaged items or other miscellaneous charges.
All non-perishable food donations will be donated to the Salvation Army Food Pantry in Chippewa Falls.
