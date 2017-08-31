CHIPPEWA FALLS: Do you have a library fine? Pay it with non-peri - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

CHIPPEWA FALLS: Do you have a library fine? Pay it with non-perishable food items

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - If you're a library account holder at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, you can pay off your fines with food.

During September, non-perishable food items may pay fines up to $5. Each item brought in is a $1 credit towards current fines.

In addition, two non-perishable food items can be used to replace your library card.

Library staff said food items must be in good condition, non-perishable and within "2018 Use by" dates. They said the program cannot be used for payment of lost or damaged items or other miscellaneous charges.

All non-perishable food donations will be donated to the Salvation Army Food Pantry in Chippewa Falls.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.