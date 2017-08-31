North America's largest salmon, rainbow trout farm makes a splash in Wisconsin

Northfield (WQOW) - North America's largest Aquaponics facility is making a grand splash at its new facility in Hixton, Wisconsin.

Superior Fresh LLC celebrated its grand opening on Thursday. The fish plant is located on a 720-acre native restoration property and houses the nation's first 40,000 square foot indoor Atlantic salmon and rainbow trout farm.

According to a press release, Superior Fresh will deliver its products in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan.

“Superior Fresh is a brand that people will relate to,” said Brandon Gottsacker, the chief operating officer. “By following organic values, our modern-day farming practices give people the option to buy something that is fresh, healthy, local and organic year-round.”

Aquaponics is the combination of growing fish and plants together. Superior Fresh said the nutrient-rich water from the fish is used to grow plants. In turn, the plants clean the water and the water is returned to the fish, "creating a sustainable closed-loop cycle".

Staff said by having a controlled environment indoors, they're able to grow Atlantic salmon and rainbow trout, in addition to a variety of leafy greens, creating mixed salads, whole head lettuce and herbs year-round.

Owners, Todd and Karen Wanek stated, “We want to lay the groundwork for sustainable food production, not by reinventing the wheel, but by refining processes and lessons learned to create a one-of-a-kind business.”

Superior Fresh plans to construct additional farms around the world, as well as expand their product assortment of fish and organic herbs and vegetables, like tomatoes and peppers.

The plant currently employs more than three dozen people and plans to nearly double that once full production is reached.