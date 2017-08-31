Wisconsin native rescues 50+ people from Harvey flood waters

Houston, TX (WQOW) -- After Hurricane Harvey hit the coast of Texas, a former Wisconsinite jumped in his jeep and took to the streets of Houston to lend a hand.



Brett Harmeling has lived in Texas for the last five years. Originally from Sheboygan County, Harmeling told News 18 he wasn't sure what to expect from Harvey. But, he made up his mind early on not to evacuate, and instead, to rescue people from the floods.



With his specially-equipped jeep, and help from Harris County officials, Harmeling set out early Saturday morning to help whomever he could find. He said, since then, he hasn't gotten much sleep.



"'Cause when I'm sitting here, sleeping in my own bed, I'm like 'There's people literally on a roof, or in an attic, or somewhere, that need help right now,'" he said. So far, he's rescued more than 50 extremely grateful people.



"People have been offering, you know, money, 'I'll get your gas,' 'What can I do for you?' And I just say that's not necessary," Harmeling told News 18. "All I ask is that you get yourself safe, get yourself refocused and recalibrated to what happened and then, just be of service to other people and just spread love."



On top of the rescues, Harmeling has also dropped off some major donations at shelters in the area.



He said once the flood waters go down, the real work will begin. Though he's confident the city of Houston will come back stronger than ever.