New Eau Claire bus transfer center delayed until 2019

Eau Claire (WQOW)- An effort to bring more city wheels to downtown, Eau Claire has hit the brakes.

Eau Claire city officials have been developing plans to replace the downtown bus station located on Farwell St. In January, the Eau Claire City Council approved building a new station across the street from its current location, in the parking lot next to the Schlegelmich House; that project has now been delayed for one year, with construction expected to begin in 2019.

The city said, in part, that is because the city only received bids from one developer. The proposal made was significantly different than the vision the city council had. The development was meant to be designed as a mixed-use facility with commercial and residential space. The proposal that came forward was mainly housing.

The city said the project is expected to cost about $6.25 million, $5 million of which coming from federal funds.

City staff said now they will look in to the feasibility of rebuilding on the same location, although the location across the street is not out of the question.