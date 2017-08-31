Speaker Ryan hosts opioid roundtable in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI-1) held a roundtable on opioid abuse and prevention with community stakeholders here Thursday morning.

Rock County is no stranger to opiate addiction. There were 33 opioid-related deaths here in 2016.

"We, in Congress, have recognized this is a serious epidemic in America that needs to be addressed," said Speaker Ryan at the beginning of the one-hour meeting.

Speaker Ryan outlined what Congress has done to address the opioid problem so far, which includes approving an increase of $781 million for prevention and recovery efforts earlier this year.

Recovered addicts, law enforcement officers, and members of the medical community shared their stories, and told Speaker Ryan what they still need from Washington, D.C.

"It's just very important for us to understand what it is you're dealing with, how this legislation can be helpful, or what else needs to be done to make sure we can get on top of this real problem that's plaguing our communities," said Speaker Ryan.

Rick Barney, a former ER doctor who became addicted to opiates after a surgery, said he Ryan understands the magnitude of the problem.

"What I really liked today, was that Congress wants people on the ground, so in Rock County, coming up with ideas of what's going to work here for us," said Barney.

Speaker Ryan said House Republicans want federal grants for opioid abuse prevention and recovery to be used as individual communities see fit, as opposed to mandating a one-size-fits-all approach.