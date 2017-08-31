Wisconsin 11-year-old completely flips house over the summer

Most 11-year-olds make money in the summer by setting up a lemonade stand. Madison Bue thought much bigger.

In just three months, Madison has flipped an entire house. Her ambition sets her apart from other children her age.

"I was trying to think of ways to get money for college," said Madison.

After watching shows on HGTV, she knew exactly how she wanted to make that money.

"She came to me and she said, 'My mom and dad--we have six children in the family, and they aren't going to be able to send us to college, and so I'm going to pay for my own college. I'm going to do it flipping houses,'" said Cliff LeCleir, Madison's grandpa or 'papa.'

LeCleir has been in property development in the La Crosse area for years. He set Madison up with supplies and gave her complete control over the operation.

"She's been working down here every day this whole summer," LeCleir said.

"I had to scrape stuff off of the walls in the lower level," Madison said. "It took a really long time, because it was tar that I had to scrape off and keep scraping. You had to put a lot of muscle grease into it."

Madison worked on the four bedroom house, restoring its original character and adding her own personal touches. One of her favorite additions in the renovated house is the cherry wood flooring. Her hard work can be seen both on the interior and exterior of the house. With her mother's help, she was able to plant 27 plants in a matter of hours. She added her own personality to the landscaping as well, choosing yellow flowers to represent her favorite color.

Madison is an example that it is never too early to follow a dream.

"My dad always used to say," said Madison, "Well, he still says, 'If you run when you're young then you'll walk when you're old.' So, if you work hard now, then you won't have to work as hard later in life."

With just weeks until the house hits the market, Madison is proud of the outcome.

"I'm really just happy with how it came along," she said. "There's just so much character, and it's really well planned out I think."

Next week, Madison plans to shift her focus back to school. She will look into the possibility of flipping houses as a summer job in the future. She relies on her faith in God to see where this experience will take her.

Flipping houses isn't Madison's only success. She also owns and operates Buezoo, LLC.

The four-story house Madison renovated is located on the south side of La Crosse at 2231 21st Place S. Check local listings in upcoming weeks for your chance to own the property.