9/1: 4th Annual Yellowstone Art Trail

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The summer season may be winding down, but weekend events aren't over. Next weekend, an annual event is letting take a stroll among local artwork.

The 4th Annual Yellowstone Art Trail is a free self guided art tour consisting of 33 local artists at 15 locations displaying and selling artwork in their studios and participating businesses. The trail was named "Yellowstone" to draw tourists along it to the national park, a favorite attraction of the time. This year the art trail includes Cadott, Boyd and the eastern Lake Wissota area of Chippewa Falls. The event is set for Friday and Saturday, September 8th & 9th, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

The Yellowstone Art Trail features artwork for all ages, men and women alike. It showcases the fine art and skills of wood craftsmen, metal sculptors, stain glass artists, plus handmade pottery, wool and fiber art, fine art drawings and paintings, handmade jewelry and much more. The artwork is original and handmade and many of the artists give demonstrations, educating the public on their craft.

Included in the art tour are historical places of interest, restaurants and specialty shops featuring locally made products. Tourists that come to the Yellowstone Art Trail can get tours of these buildings and take in the history of this area.

Brochures with maps are available identifying the artists along with a description of their art. Each artist will be giving away one of their creations, so make sure to enter your name in a drawing at each location. Just grab a few friends, hop in your car and follow the big yellow sunflowers dotting the trail!