State Courts Office seeks court interpreters

Madison (WQOW) - Are you fluent in another language? The state will soon be hosting training for court interpreters.

The Director of State Courts Office is accepting applications for interpreter training to be held in Madison on Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24 at UW-Madison. The upcoming interpreter training is for individuals who are interested in learning the fundamentals of court interpreting, ethical conduct, legal terminology, court procedure and basic legal interpreting skills.

According to a press release, Spanish interpreters are most often requested by the courts. However, the state is increasing its efforts to recruit qualified interpreters for other languages, including Arabic, Burmese, Cantonese, Mandarin, French, Hmong, Karen, Lao, Punjabi and Vietnamese.

In 2016, the courts used interpreters in over 56 different languages.

The training sessions are an introduction to court interpreting, rather than as in-depth training. Faculty will include judges and certified court interpreters.

A $195 fee covers the sessions, lunch and training materials. Each session runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 8.