Eau Claire teacher attends U.S. Naval Academy oceanography training

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
(WQOW) - An Eau Claire teacher was one of 24 teachers from around the U.S. selected to attend an unique experience in the ocean. 

Beverly Pierson, a teacher at Eau Claire Memorial High School, attended the U.S. Naval Academy's distinguished Maury Project.

According to a press release, the project is designed to give an in-depth study of various oceanographic and meteorological subjects including waves, tides, density and wind-driven oceanographic circulations and ocean-atmosphere interactions. The workshop equips teachers with training and materials that can be used in their classrooms.

Pierson, along with the other participants, attended lectures, tutorials, research cruises, hands-on laboratory exercises and field trips.

