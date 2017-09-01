Norovirus sickens dozens of people at Pierce County celebration

Pierce County (WQOW) - Dozens of people reported feeling ill after attending the El Paso Days celebration in Pierce County, health officials said.

Dianne Robinson, the interim director/health officer for Pierce County Health Department, said so far, health officials interviewed 30 to 40 people who reported being ill after attending the celebration on Sunday, Aug. 20. Samples sent to the state laboratory showed traces of norovirus, she said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, norovirus can infect a person through contaminated food or water, or by touching contaminated surfaces. It can cause vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and stomach pain.

Robinson said individuals who became ill reported there was "undercooked chicken" served during the event. Robinson said it is not likely that would cause the norovirus outbreak since it is not a food-borne illness, like salmonella.

She said it is important for those who may have been infected to prevent a secondary infection; wash your hands, clean and sanitize areas, stay home if you are ill.

Robinson said Pierce County has not dealt with something to this extent since she's been employed with the health department. She said the department, along with state health officials, are still investigating what may have caused the outbreak.