Shark spotted as man swims 4,000 feet into ocean fleeing from police

(CNN) - Officials in North Carolina said a man tried to swim his way out of trouble by jumping into the ocean to flee from police.

But, 20-year-old Zachary Kingsbury ended up with more than just the authorities on his tail.

In police drone video, a shark is seen swimming near him. It happened after Surf City police pulled Kingsbury over on Wednesday.

Officers said they saw illegal contraband in the car and asked Kingsbury to get out. That's when he ran to the ocean and plunged in.

An hour later, Kingsbury was roughly 4,000 feet out when the drone lost visual contact.

He was arrested near a beach access late Wednesday night.