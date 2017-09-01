Chippewa Area History Center capital campaign begins

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A new history center is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The Chippewa County Historical Society and the Chippewa County Genealogical Society announced the start of their capital campaign for the construction of the new Chippewa Area History Center, a museum showcasing exhibits and artifacts from the Chippewa Falls area, as well as preserving historic items for years to come.

News 18 reported in April 2016 when the former Dairy Queen building on Bridgewater Avenue in Chippewa Falls was demolished to make way for the new $3.5 million history center. The new facility will be between 25,000 to 30,000 square feet and have two levels.

Staff said the Chippewa County Historical Society's current location on Allen Street, located near the Heyde Center for the Arts, is not handicap accessible, not set up for preserving artifacts and not easy to find for the public.

Project leaders said on Wednesday, Sept. 6, a donation thermometer will be revealed at the new site, along with announcement of donations and pledges they've received.

