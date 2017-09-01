Mayo Clinic, Xcel Energy donate thousands of dollars to help Harvey victims

(WQOW) - Thousands of people have received care from disaster relief personnel and volunteers, and to help aid in those efforts, several agencies in Wisconsin and Minnesota are stepping in to help.

On Friday, Mayo Clinic announced it donated $500,000 to the American Red Cross to help in relief efforts for those affected by the recent storm.

According to a news release, Mayo said although it does not operate campuses in the regions affected by the hurricane, it recognized the need to help those affected by Harvey.

“Mayo Clinic has a long history of responding in times of crisis,” said Dr. John Noseworthy, the president and CEO for Mayo Clinic. “Hurricane Harvey has had profound impact on so many. The hearts of our entire staff go out to all of those affected.”

Xcel Energy is also contributing towards the relief efforts, gifting $100,000 to the American Red Cross through the Xcel Energy Foundation, a non-profit organization.

“The heartbreaking devastation has moved all of us. Lives have been lost, communities destroyed and families displaced. At times like this, it’s important to lend a hand to our neighbors on the Gulf Coast,” said Ben Fowke, the president and CEO of Xcel Energy. “The American Red Cross is working around the clock to help people in need, and we are pleased to make a contribution to these essential relief efforts.”

The American Red Cross is accepting donations on its website or text ‘HARVEY’ to 90999 to donate $10 to the American Red Cross.