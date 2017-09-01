Eau Claire teachers finalize classroom prep during the final days of summer

The end of summer also means the start of school. Teachers in the Eau Claire Area School District got a little head start this week by getting their class rooms ready for their new students before the first day of school next week.

Lakeshore Elementary School teachers had an in-service on Friday with staff discussing curriculum for the upcoming school year. Some teachers also finished final touches in their classrooms by decorating their rooms before the arrival of anxious students next week.

"We just have been doing a lot of preparing for students to show up for the first day pulling everything together for them," said Beth Westrate, a third grade teacher at Lakeshore.

"We're also doing a whole lot of learning about what we need to do to best provide for the needs of our students whether it's in math or in reading," Westrate said.

Westrate said her third graders' favorite subject to learn during the school year tends to be multiplication and division. She said she and her co-workers are equally as excited as their students for the first day of school.