Kennel cough on the rise in the Chippewa Valley

If you have a four-legged friend at home, and you've noticed coughing coming from your dog, it may be kennel cough.

Eau Claire Animal Hospital recently posted on their Facebook page that they've seen an increase of dogs coming to the clinic with kennel cough symptoms.

According to American Kennel Club, kennel cough can be contracted when multiple dogs are in the same area, like doggy day cares and dog parks.

If a dog has kennel cough, you may notice symptoms like a "honking sound", a runny nose and sneezing.

American Kennel Club said treatment is available; veterinarians can prescribe antibiotics to get ride of the cough. It also said if you believe your dog is ill with kennel cough, it's best to keep your pup away form other dogs because it's a contagious respiratory disease.