Eau Claire police respond to Bucks "Eau Claire" video with pronunciation of players' names

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Eau Claire (WQOW) - How do you pronounce Giannis Antetokounmpo, or Mirza Teletovic? The Eau Claire Police Department created a rendition of how to pronounce the Milwaukee Bucks' players names after the basketball team made a video of its players attempting to pronounce "Eau Claire".

In a tweet on the Eau Claire Police Department's Twitter page, it stated officers were "troubled to learn many of the Bucks players couldn't pronounce "Eau Claire."

One Eau Claire officer is seen mis-pronouncing "John Henson"; another officer is heard pronouncing "Greg Monroe" as "Greg Mon-roo" and later saying, "C'mon Greg! It's Eau Claire, like Monroe, "O", like "Monroe."

If you missed the Bucks' video, watch it here.

