Eau Claire police respond to Bucks "Eau Claire" video with pronunciation of players' names

Eau Claire (WQOW) - How do you pronounce Giannis Antetokounmpo, or Mirza Teletovic? The Eau Claire Police Department created a rendition of how to pronounce the Milwaukee Bucks' players names after the basketball team made a video of its players attempting to pronounce "Eau Claire".

In a tweet on the Eau Claire Police Department's Twitter page, it stated officers were "troubled to learn many of the Bucks players couldn't pronounce "Eau Claire."

One Eau Claire officer is seen mis-pronouncing "John Henson"; another officer is heard pronouncing "Greg Monroe" as "Greg Mon-roo" and later saying, "C'mon Greg! It's Eau Claire, like Monroe, "O", like "Monroe."

Yesterday we were troubled to learn that many of the @Bucks players couldn't pronounce Eau Claire. Now it's our turn. #fearthedeer pic.twitter.com/lAHxBkm4gm — Eau Claire Police (@EauClairePD) September 1, 2017

If you missed the Bucks' video, watch it here.