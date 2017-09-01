Utah detective arrests on-duty nurse for not allowing blood to be taken from unconscious patient

(CNN) - A Salt Lake City detective has been suspended from the department's blood draw program after arresting an on-duty nurse for not allowing blood to be taken from an unconscious patient at the hospital.

Charge Nurse Alexandra Wubbels said the request for blood isn't allowed under the policy the hospital established with law enforcement. “I'm just a nurse trying to protect my patients," she said.

"I'm going to arrest her,” said Detective Jeff Payne, who is heard on the body camera footage.

While she's calling management, Payne becomes impatient, saying Wubbels was going to jail.

Wubbels even prints out a copy of the hospital's protocol. "Three things that allow us to do that are if you have an electric warrant, the patient consents, or the patient is under arrest,” she said, captured on police body camera.

None of the conditions had been met. "I'm just trying to do what I'm supposed to do. That's all,” she said.

After that explanation and while she's still on the phone with a supervisor, Payne made the arrest for obstructing justice.

"Somebody help me. Stop, stop, stop,” Wubbels is heard screaming as Payne takes her outside. "This is my department, and this is completely unnecessary,” she said. “Please sir, you're hurting me."

Payne is heard replying, "Then walk."

Twenty minutes later, she's released and has never been charged.

In an interview, Wubbels said, "I just feel betrayed. I Feel angry. I Feel a lot of things and i still am confused."

Wubbels reminds that blood is a patient's property. "I'm a health care worker. The only job I have as a nurse is to keep my patients safe."

Police said Payne is still on duty but that internal affairs is investigating.

Sgt. Brandon shearer, with the Salt Lake City Police, said, “It was alarming. Immediately after seeing the video, they started an internal affairs investigation to look into what happened."

On Friday, Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown said during a press conference that Payne was suspended from the department's blood draw program and put on "modified duty". "We have already replaced our blood draw policy with a new policy. All remaining officers on the blood draw program have reviewed and are operating under this new policy and procedure," Brown said.

During the conference, Brown said he was alarmed by what he saw in the video. "I am sad at the rift this has caused between law enforcement and the nurses we work so closely with. I want to be very clear. We take this very seriously. Immediate steps were taken within 12 hours," Brown said. "Body camera footage was reviewed and an internal affairs investigation was started. We've looked at the actions that have taken, that took place. The policies that could have prevented it and the training that must be done. Within 24 hours of this incident, Salt Lake City police department took steps to insure this will never happen again."

Salt Lake City Mayor Lyda Krewson and Chief Brown are apologizing for the violent arrest of Wubbels.