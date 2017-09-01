Chippewa Falls man charged with 9th OWI

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with driving drunk for the 9th time after a convenient store clerk called the police on him.

Darwin Dutter was charged in Chippewa County court on Thursday. According to the complaint, he was at the River Country Plaza in Cadott on Aug. 3.

A clerk said he appeared intoxicated and fell over at least once. When police made contact, Dutter admitted to drinking and driving to the store.

When asked for his ID, Dutter struggled to get it from his wallet and instead handed over his entire wallet to police. He told police he knew he made a mistake and was going to prison for three years.

According to the criminal complaint, his blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit to drive.

Dutter returns to court on Tuesday, Sept. 5. If convicted of his 9th OWI, he faces a minimum of three years in prison.