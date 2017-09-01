Work to begin on Highway 124 northbound bridge in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Construction work will soon begin on a well-traveled bridge in Chippewa Falls.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is scheduled to make the repairs northbound on the Highway 124 bridge during the week of September 4. DOT crews will repair work on all northbound piers to reinforce bridge footings.

News 18 reported in mid-June when DOT officials closed the bridge due to erosion down by the bridge's foundation. Crews started initial work on Highway 124 northbound and southbound lanes in April.

During repairs, the northbound lanes will be closed and traffic will continue on the southbound lanes.

Officials plan to be completed with the project by the end of 2017. They said the final phase of work for the improvement project on the southbound lanes will resume in spring 2018.