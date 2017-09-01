HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital kicks off annual coat and blanket donation drive

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Many woke up to temperatures in the 40s Friday morning, and it is only a sign of what is soon to come. Unfortunately, some people in the Chippewa Valley won't have clothing to stay warm when the temperatures get even colder.



On Friday, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital kicked off its annual coat and blanket drive with the first donation coming from Gator Garb Promotions out of Altoona.



Staff members at HSHS Sacred Heart said the drive is a great way to extend a helping hand to people who would go without warm clothing this winter, while the owner of Gator Garb Promotions, Fred Stark, said he is proud to be a donor to the cause and is asking you to join as well.



"Well, everybody is in that clean-out mode from spring, summer and last year's old clothes," Stark said. "This is an opportunity to go into your closet, empty out your old winter coats, sweatshirts, so on and so forth. It's going to go to a great cause, so this would be a great opportunity."



Coats will be accepted at HSHS Sacred Heart or Kings Closet until September 30. They will be given away on October 7 at Redeeming Grace Church, located at 312 South Barstow St. #4 in Eau Claire.