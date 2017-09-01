Chippewa Valley Regional Airport prepares for worst case scenarios

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Those choosing to travel through the air want to know they are protected from harm. Staff at the the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport said you can fly assured they are prepared for any emergency.



Just this week, airport leaders had their annual meeting with Eau Claire Emergency Management and other emergency personnel.



During the meetings, they discussed what they would do in any emergency scenario, ranging from terrorism to plane equipment failures and everything in between.



Charity Zich, the airport director for the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, said having regular training is vital because of how rare airplane accidents are in the area.



"One of the issues with how infrequent those accidents happen, is that there isn't actual real-life practice happening on a daily basis like there are with house fires and things like that," Zich said. "So, we have to practice, because we don't have thankfully the real life situation happen very often."



Under FAA rules, every airport in the country must conduct a full-scale emergency drill every three years.