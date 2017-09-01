Pierce Co. deputies seek man after high speed chase

Pierce County (WQOW) - Deputies are searching for a man after he led them on a high speed chase in Pierce County.

On Thursday, deputies saw Brian L. Tschida, 32, of rural Prescott, traveling in a vehicle southbound on State Highway 63 near 730th Avenue. Shortly after, authorities said Tschida led them on a high speed chase.

Shortly after, they said the vehicle came to a stop in a farm driveway on 490th Street, south of Highway 10. Authorities said Tschida fled on foot. Search efforts were underway, but authorities were unable to locate him.

Authorities said the vehicle is a white, 2008 Dodge Caliber. They said Tschida has an open warrant for his arrest.

If you see Tschida or have information on his whereabouts, call the Pierce County Sheriff's Department at 715-273-5051.