Labor Day travelers to face high gas prices, busy roads

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. So many people are going to be out making the most of their holiday weekend, but News 18 wanted to know if the rising gas prices were keeping anyone at home this year.

Whether people were filling up before taking off for the holiday weekend, or just trying to get a good deal on gas before it was too late, gas stations in Eau Claire were busy on Friday. Gas prices went up at least a nickle on Friday.

News 18 spoke with Tyler Suttles, of Eau Claire, who said he wasn't planning on filling up but then saw how much it went up. "I'm like, 'Ah, maybe I should'. I guess I better in case it goes up even more," he said.

Other people News 18 spoke with said the rising gas prices aren't going to keep them from enjoying their long holiday weekend.



"It's a beautiful weekend to be out, the gas prices aren't too bad," Steve Bruce said. "The kids are going back to school pretty soon. It's a great last weekend to spend with the family."



A family from the Milwaukee area told News 18 they were en route to North Dakota to drop their daughter off to school. Not only are people traveling for the holiday, but the highways will be full of college kids heading back to campus, as well.



Experts expect this Labor Day weekend to be the most-traveled since 2008. The Wisconsin State Patrol told News 18 they were already dealing with the influx of drivers Friday morning, and that there there has already been reports of accidents.



They said drivers should be prepared to have company on the road.



"We want to make sure that drivers take their time, make sure they know where they're going, give themselves plenty of time to reach their destination," Trooper L.D. Coulson said.



He also said troopers will be out in full force this weekend, but they're not looking to get people in trouble, just to keep them safe. They're hoping driver do their part to help make that happen.



"Watch your speeds. Wear your seat belts. Don't drive impaired. Don't text and drive or be distracted while you're operating the vehicle," Trooper Coulson said. "If people did that it would reduce a lot of the crashes and some of the problems that we're experiencing."



According to the State Patrol, there were 392 traffic fatalities on Wisconsin roads by this time last year. They say as of September 1, there have been 394 traffic deaths in 2017. They're hoping to turn things around in the second half of the year.



One thing drivers won't have to worry about this Labor Day is construction. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said most road projects will be put on hold this holiday weekend, from Friday at noon until Tuesday morning. Still they suggested drivers use the 511 Wisconsin website to plan ahead before getting behind the wheel.



"That should show you what construction projects are in the area, then it'll even show you the speed of traffic moving through that area," Wisconsin DOT supervisor Tara Weiss told News 18. "So it gives travelers a heads up on what they might see."



Another important reminder about road construction: the DOT said just because projects are on pause over Labor Day weekend, that doesn't give drivers a free pass to fly through work zones. They said fines are still double in those areas, whether crews are present or not.

