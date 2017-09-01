New Chippewa River trail coming soon to Eau Claire's Cannery District

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Taking a stroll along side the Chippewa River near Eau Claire's Cannery District will soon be easier.

City of Eau Claire staff said the soon-to-be Cannery District trail will start at the Madison Street Bridge and run along the west side of the Chippewa River, connecting to the high bridge. Bids are expected to be presented to the Eau Claire City Council on September 14, and pending approval, construction will start shortly after that.

The city said the hope is that the trail is a catalyst for future development in the area.

"The city wanted to show the commitment that we have to the Cannery District by, the first step of this trail, to at lease start improving that, We're hoping additional development will occur and then it'll have a snowball effect with street and businesses, and features along to trail, the lookouts, hopefully be the area we think it can be in a few years," said Eau Claire City Engineer Dave Solberg.

City staff said the trail is just the first step. Down the road, the city hopes to make it look similar to the Phoenix Park trail with benches, landscaping and look out spots over the river. Staff hope to have the paved trail done before the winter.