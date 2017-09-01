Osseo-Fairchild School District starts first year with one elementary school

Osseo (WQOW) -- Bells are ringing and school is back in session, but this year, one local elementary school is welcoming a few new faces.

On Friday, the Osseo-Fairchild School District kicked off the first day of school but this year all elementary students are under one roof. The district said with only 25 students enrolled at Fairchild Elementary, that building is now closed down. What used to be Osseo Elementary is now the Osseo-Fairchild Elementary School.

Staff said even with the schools joining together, class sizes are still small, keeping an 18-1 student-teacher ratio.

"The closing of Fairchild Elementary was a huge loss to the community of Fairchild, and the Osseo-Fairchild Elementary School represents both communities. Even though we're one school we have two communities, and I can't say enough about both communities, the support that they provide for our kids is amazing," said Principal Lori Whelan.

The district said many of the Fairchild faculty also made the move. Other than through attrition, one position was eliminated and all other staff transferred to the now Osseo-Fairchild Elementary.