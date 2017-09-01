WI cheesemakers donate 17,000 lbs of cheese to Harvey relief efforts

Madison (WKOW) -- Wisconsin is sending a little piece of home to help Harvey relief efforts in Texas.

The Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, funded by the Dairy Farm Families of Wisconsin coordinated a state-wide effort with Wisconsin cheesemakers to send over 17,000 lbs of cheese to Houston on Friday.

The Board says they were initially hoping to send 200 lbs of cheese, but the donations kept coming in.

26 cheese companies across Wisconsin were involved in the relief effort, including Decatur Dairy, which contributed 200 lbs of Havarti cheese.

"For us its kind of a privilege to donate," said Decatur Dairy's Steve Stettler. "If we can give them a little piece of Wisconsin and it brightens their day, it makes it all the better."

WMMB employees, cheese company employees and dairy farmers have packed a delivery truck with the cheese, along with 300 lbs of butter. The truck will leave Tuesday, and the delivery is expected to arrive at the Houston Food Bank next week. From there, the food will be distributed to its network of nearly 600 hunger relief charities in Southeast Texas.