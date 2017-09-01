Gov. Scott Walker will appoint interim Milwaukee County sheriff

Milwaukee (WISN) -- Now that David Clarke has resigned, Gov. Scott Walker will decide who will be the interim Milwaukee County sheriff until the election in November 2018.

The acting sheriff is Inspector Richard Schmidt.

Walker said he received Clarke's resignation from the clerk.

"We'll take applications over the next few weeks, and we have a panel of law enforcement experts that looks at applicants and I'll interview finalists," Walker said. "We don't pick a panel specific to Milwaukee County. We have a panel that's helped us with other appointments."

The governor said he doesn't have candidates in mind.

"We open the application process," Walker said. "It's unlike appointment to my cabinet, when I think about who do I want in. It's really wide open."

Walker said two of the main requirements are law enforcement credentials and already living in or being willing to move to Milwaukee County.

Walker said the person he chooses as interim sheriff may or may not be on the ballot next year. It depends on who he selects and the qualifications the person has.

So far, at least three people are interested in the job:

Earnell Lucas is currently the vice president of security for Major League Baseball. He has registered to run and has been campaigning for months.

Retired Milwaukee County Judge John Siefert has announced plans to run for sheriff.

And Kevin Carr, of the U.S. Marshal's Office told WISN 12 News in May that he would be interested if the sheriff resigned.