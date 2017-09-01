'Suspicious' fire destroys Oshkosh soccer shelter

Oshkosh (WBAY) -- State officials are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a soccer shelter at Winnebago County Park.

The fire and police departments were called to the park Friday at 2:43 a.m.

First responders arrived on scene to find the main soccer shelter engulfed in flames. The building and all contents were destroyed.

No one was hurt.

The Oshkosh United Soccer Club posted on Facebook that the shelter was built in the early 1990s, a joint effort between Oshkosh United Soccer Club and Oshkosh Youth Soccer Club.

The club says they intend to rebuild.

Due to the suspicious nature of the fire, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into it.

Local crews were on scene until 5 a.m.

If you have information on the fire and would like to make an anonymous tip, contact Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.