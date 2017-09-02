Colfax horse rescue hosts trail ride fundraiser

Riders are hopping on their horses this Labor Day weekend to raise money for a local equine rescue.

Owner Cindy Prince and her team at Pony Tales Refuge and Rehab, in Colfax, are hosting their fist annual trail ride event. 87 riders set off on a 20 mile ride on Saturday morning. The two-day fundraiser will wrap up on Sunday, with a 10-mile ride.

Pony Tales holds between 30 to 40 horses at all times. Volunteers tend to the needs of each animal, giving them a second chance at life.

"Every horse that comes in needs a vet check and they need Coggins. They need vaccinations and every six weeks they get their feet trimmed," said Bryanna Larson, a Pony Tales volunteer. "And you know, that's just a regular healthy horse."

They say sick and neglected horses need more medical attention, which raises vet bills. So, all proceeds from the weekend ride will go back into the refuge for horses seeking their forever homes.