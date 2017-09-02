Nate Stanley throws 3 TDs in debut for Iowa

By LUKE MEREDITH

AP Sports Writer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Nate Stanley threw three touchdown passes in his first career start and Iowa beat Wyoming 24-3 on Saturday, its 16th win in its last 17 openers.



Noah Fant caught two of those TD tosses for the Hawkeyes (1-0), who held the Cowboys (0-1) to just 59 yards rushing on 30 tries. Stanley's first career touchdown throw, which went to Fant on fourth-and-2, put Iowa ahead 7-3. Stanley connected with Fant for a 27-yard score following a bizarre muffed punt by Wyoming, and he hit Nick Easley from 45 yards out to give the Hawkeyes a 21-3 edge midway through the third quarter.



Josh Allen was 23 of 40 passing for 174 yards and two picks for the Cowboys, whose inability to run the ball left Allen without much space to work with. Allen threw an interception deep in Iowa territory with 11:32 left, and he threw another one right to lineman Brady Reiff after being blitzed with 4:36 left. Akrum Wadley rushed for 116 yards for Iowa.



THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa: The Hawkeyes rebuilt secondary, playing for the first time in years without cornerbacks Desmond King and Greg Mabin, looked impressive, and their defensive line put pressure on the Cowboys all afternoon. Stanley looked more comfortable as the game wore on, but he committed three turnovers (two fumbles, one interception). He won't be able to afford to make so many mistakes next week at Iowa State.



Wyoming: Allen, who many believe could be a first-round pick should he declare for the NFL draft, took what the Iowa defense gave him -- which wasn't much. Allen's ability to escape danger was evident on a number of plays, but he ultimately failed to deliver against the best defense he might face all year.



UP NEXT

Iowa travels 130 miles west to face the rival Cyclones next Saturday.

Wyoming hosts Gardner-Webb next Saturday.

------

