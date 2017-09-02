Chippewa Valley runners support Special Olympics WI at 35th Buckshot Run

Saturday was the 35th annual Buckshot Run in Carson park.

More than 400 athletes came out to compete in the race this year, which raises money for Special Olympics Wisconsin.The donations are used to provide year-round training in several Olympic sports, for the more than 1000 athletes with intellectual disabilities in the area.

The goal for Saturday's event was to raise $55,000. Many Special Olympians were on hand to compete in the race, and those who were unable to compete still came to show support.

"I think our athletes are just really appreciative of all the support," Karen Kraus, with Special Olympic Wisconsin, told News 18. "For a lot of years they were not included in events, and they've had a hard time in school, and we're finally now at the point where our community as a whole is accepting them."

Organizers said that over the years the race has grown to become one of the most recognized races in Wisconsin. They have successfully collected more than a million dollars since the race began in 1982.



News 18's Camille Walters emceed the event, which WQOW proudly sponsors.