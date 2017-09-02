Blugolds return to UW-Eau Claire - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Blugolds return to UW-Eau Claire

Posted:
By Claire Sarafin, Weekend Anchor, Reporter
Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The city of Eau Claire got a little busier on Saturday. That's because Blugolds are back on campus.

Saturday was move-in day at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. The university shared a video on Facebook of families unloading vans, parents hauling boxes and students setting up their dorm rooms.

Classes for the 2017-2018 school year begin on Wednesday, September 6.

