Former Chippewa Valley deacon helps with Harvey recovery

By Jason Boyd, Reporter
Corpus Christi, TX (WQOW) -- As people in Texas continue to recover from Hurricane Harvey, a deacon formerly from the Chippewa Valley is doing what he can to help the community.

Mark Arnold once served as a deacon for Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. Now, he's a deacon and a disaster relief coordinator with the Diocese of Corpus Christi.

When Hurricane Harvey made landfall he stayed in Texas to carry out his duty. His job is to provide victims of disasters with family services, water, food and shelter.

Arnold told News 18 that the biggest problem is that there is no power or fresh water. The second biggest problem is that the flood water is full of raw sewage.

He said those who have attempted to return home are often met by a house flooded with water. The deacon believes it will take six months to recover from such a damaging storm.

