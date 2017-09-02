Former Chippewa Valley deacon helps with Harvey recovery

Two crises unfold in Paul Schrader's "First Reformed," which has its world premiere Thursday at the Venice Film Festival _ one spiritual, the other environmental

A company that operates a pipeline that moves nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline estimates that it will resume carrying fuel through Texas by Sunday

Angels Flight, Los Angeles' beloved little railroad, is reaching for the heavens again

Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide

A police chief gives out some unorthodox advice for those who have lost a loved one: Go see a medium

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents

Houston officials are turning their attention to finding temporary housing for those in shelters and getting enough gasoline for people to fill up their cars

Katlyn Perkins' first announcement that something was very wrong at her home in northeast Houston came on Aug. 24 at 8:19 p.m., when she updated her Facebook status.

Dry gas stations and panicked motorists are sending gasoline prices higher after Hurricane Harvey, jumping at least 10 cents a gallon in 24 hours in Texas, Ohio, Georgia and the Mid-Atlantic states.

Thick smoke, towering flames shoot up at Houston-area chemical plant; 2nd fire in 2 days at the site.

The Western United States baked through the unofficial end of summer, as temperatures in some parts threatened to peak Saturday at levels not seen in decades.

A second Salt Lake City police officer has been put on paid leave as authorities investigate the use of force in a nurse's arrest.

North Korea's state media claims that its leader has inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

A Utah police officer's body camera video shows him handcuffing a screaming nurse after she refused to draw blood from an unconscious patient.

Danger not over for Harvey evacuees: Mold, spoiled food, gas leaks and downed power lines pose hazard for those returning to flood-ravaged homes.

Corpus Christi, TX (WQOW) -- As people in Texas continue to recover from Hurricane Harvey, a deacon formerly from the Chippewa Valley is doing what he can to help the community.

Mark Arnold once served as a deacon for Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. Now, he's a deacon and a disaster relief coordinator with the Diocese of Corpus Christi.

When Hurricane Harvey made landfall he stayed in Texas to carry out his duty. His job is to provide victims of disasters with family services, water, food and shelter.

Arnold told News 18 that the biggest problem is that there is no power or fresh water. The second biggest problem is that the flood water is full of raw sewage.

He said those who have attempted to return home are often met by a house flooded with water. The deacon believes it will take six months to recover from such a damaging storm.