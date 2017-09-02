One dead, another hurt after train vs car crash in Barron Co.

Barron County (WQOW) -- One person is dead, and another is hurt, after a train collided with a car in Barron, Wisconsin Saturday morning.



According to the Barron Police Department, Asli Abdi Hayir, a Somali woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.



Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told News 18 Hayir's passenger was a Somali man, though he has not been identified at this time. He was originally taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Barron, but later flown by helicopter to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.



The sheriff didn't know the extent of the man's injuries as of Saturday night. No on was else was hurt in the crash.



Authorities said emergency crews were called to the N. Mill Street crossing in Barron at about 10:45 Saturday morning, for an accident involving a Canadian National train and Hayir's sedan.



The Barron Police Department, Barron/Maple Grove Fire Department, Barron County Sheriff's Department, Barron County Medical Examiner's Office, Gold Cross ambulance, Lakeview Medical Center ambulance and CN Railroad all responded to the scene.



The crash remains under investigation by the Barron Police Department.