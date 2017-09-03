Cornell woman killed in Rusk Co. crash

Rusk County (WQOW) -- One person is dead after they were thrown from a van during a rollover crash in Rusk County Saturday afternoon.



The Rusk County Sheriff identified them on Sunday, as Bernice Pinney, 55, of Cornell, Wisconsin.



The sheriff said a man was driving south on Highway 27, north of Ambrose Road, when he said he blacked out or fell asleep. When the driver came to, the van was rolling over, according to officials.



They said Pinney did not appear to be wearing her seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. The sheriff said the driver and Pinney were taken to Rusk County Memorial Hospital, but Pinney was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the driver was wearing a seat belt and is expected to recover from his injuries. They do not believe drugs, alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.