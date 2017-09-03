Semi driver arrested for OWI in Dunn Co., child inside vehicle

Dunn County (WQOW) -- A semi driver from Illinois was arrested in Dunn County Sunday morning for operating under the influence, with a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle.



According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers stopped Charles Graham, 38, from Chicago, just after 10:00 a.m. They said he was headed east on I-94, when officials saw the 1999 Volvo semi he was driving deviating in the lane of traffic.



When authorities investigated, they found that Graham was under the influence of an intoxicant or drug. They also found a child under the age of 16 in the semi.



They said Graham was charged with OWI, his first offense, with a child under 16 years and taken to the Dunn County Jail. The State Patrol said the semi was placed out of service for numerous equipment violations.