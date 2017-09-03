J.J. Watt & Texans distribute 10 semi loads of supplies to Hurri - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

J.J. Watt & Texans distribute 10 semi loads of supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims

Posted:

Houston (WISN) -- Pewaukee native and NFL star J.J. Watt hit the streets of Houston on Sunday along with the Texans to distribute 10 semi loads of supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Watt has raised more than $17.5 million for the city of Houston in the aftermath of Harvey.

The 10 semi loads distributed on Sunday are all donations of food, water, clothes and cleaning supplies. Non of the money raised has been spent yet.

Watt says he plans on taking his time when deciding how to spend the $17.5 million.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.