Emergency crews in Eau Claire respond to another bridge jumper

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Emergency crews in Eau Claire were called out to another river rescue Sunday evening.



According to Eau Claire Fire and Rescue, crews responded to the High Bridge, near the dam, after a man jumped into the Chippewa River.



Luckily, he was not in the water for long and the Eau Claire Police Department was able to get him to shore. The Eau Claire Fire Department helped by using a rope system to pull the person up the steep embankment.



Officials said the man was taken to a local hospital with injuries, though they didn't know his condition as of Sunday night. They also haven't identified the person at this time.



The fire department said three engines responded to the scene, along with two rescue vehicles and two command vehicles. However, News 18's reporter on the scene said he didn't see any boats enter the water.



The ECPD will continue investigating the incident. This is the third river rescue in just one week for crews in the Chippewa Valley.