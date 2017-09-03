Packers trade Elliott, claim Chris Odom

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- The Green Bay Packers have officially announced the signing of free agent linebacker Ahmad Brooks, while also claiming edge rusher Chris Odom off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons.



Green Bay also traded linebacker and special teams mainstay Jayrone Elliott on Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys for a conditional 2018 draft pick. The moves signaled a mini-makeover for a pass-rush group that had questionable depth beyond starters Clay Matthews and Nick Perry.



Brooks agreed to a one-year deal last week after being released on Aug. 25 by the San Francisco 49ers. The 33-year-old Brooks had 51 1/2 sacks over eight seasons in San Francisco.



Odom, an undrafted rookie out of Arkansas State, had 17 tackles and two sacks for the Falcons in the preseason. The Packers also placed offensive lineman Don Barclay on injured reserve. Barclay missed much of camp with an ankle injury.

