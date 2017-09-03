Blugolds struggle to sustain early offense

Minneapolis, MN (WQOW) -- For the 6th straight year, UW-Eau Claire starts the season 0-1 after a loss to St. Thomas. The Blugolds fell yesterday afternoon in their opener, 47-13.

Once again, the offense got off to a great start - junior quarterback JT DenHartog scored the first touchdown of the game on a 65 yard keeper. Eau Claire also scored on a 75 yard strike to LeeShaun Evans in the 4th quarter, but besides those two plays, the Blugolds only managed 80 total yards and 6 first downs for the remainder of the game.

"I think it's a culmination of things, we came out and we had a game plan, we kinda knew what we wanted to do and I thought we came out and we executed a little bit," says Head Coach Dan Larson, "I will shoulder a lot of the blame from the offensive standpoint, in the second quarter I think we tried to play it a little too safe to the vest and that was something that I apologized to them at halftime, but I thought we came out and executed our gameplan on offense and defense, we were playing with emotion, we were flying around and we've got to learn how to do that for 4 quarters."

"There's a couple plays where I could have done a little better, a couple plays where some other guys could have done a little better," explains DenHartog, "So we'll pick up from that, we've got confidence going into these next weeks and we're really excited for these next couple games."

The Blugolds will return to Eau Claire next Saturday, hosting Wisconsin Lutheran in their home opener.