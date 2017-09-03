Ski Sprites take to Lake Altoona Beach for Labor Day Extravaganza

The Ski Sprites water ski team was back at it Sunday, showing off spectacular water works at Lake Altoona County Park.

The night ski show was a part of their weekend Labor Day Extravaganza. Food, music, sunbathing, swimming and watching fireworks were a few activities that people could partake in. But the main event was the opportunity to watch the Sprites gliding on ski's, on feet and on each other.

A combination of balance and acrobatics dominated the waters with members as young as eight and as old as nearly 70.

"Actually, I just started skiing this year," said Sevy Fischer, member of the team. "What's awesome about this team is that they'll take anyone who can't ski and turn them into an expert within just one season."

The skiers say that some routines are meant to mimic figure skating on water. A second show will be performed at the same location, Lake Altoona County Park, Monday, Sept. 4 at 2 p.m.