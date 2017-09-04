Anne Frank's stepsister is coming to Menomonie

A Menominee theater will play host to Anne Frank's stepsister, Eva Schloss. She was in the area Sunday to speak about the upcoming screening of a documentary that chronicles her stepfather's attempt to get a visa to escape the Nazi's in 1940.

The presentation and documentary will take place in Menominee's historic Mable Tainter Center.



Speaking with News 18, Schloss warned about the dangers of discrimination and what it can lead to if not put in check. The documentary focuses on how difficult it was for anybody who was Jewish to get a visa to come to the United States to escape Europe in 1940.

Even her stepfather, Otto Frank, who had connections in the United States government, was unable to obtain a visa. This led to an unfortunate end for many of the Frank children.

"American “culture” in Europe were forbidden really to give a visa to Jewish people, and so you had to postpone always. The measures when they said you have to do this, they said well, do this, and then another measure came up,” Schloss told News 18.

Steven Renfree, executive director of the center, believes that this documentary is the type of content that brings value to the theater and to the community.

"We try do provide diverse programming here at the Mabel Tainter, and this is one element that we really feel strongly about. We feel we need to share the history of some of the atrocities that have taken place, and we also like to recognize some of the issues that are prevalent today," Renfree told News 18.

The event will take place September 12th and 13th. Organizers hope the documentary will raise $4,000 for the continued refurbishment of the center.