9/4: Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week

Chippewa Valley (CHIPPEWA VALLEY RESTAURANT WEEK) – Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week is a new local event aimed at celebrating our local dining scene and the culture that surrounds it.

The week runs September 15-24. Over the course of 10 days, a roster of nearly 40 area restaurants across Eau Claire, Altoona, Chippewa Falls, and Menomonie will offer special, limited time menus and deals, along with a handful of very special events. It gives local eateries and foodies a signature event to look forward to each Autumn.

Our growing food scene has a lot to celebrate, but there's always room for improvement. Restaurant Week encourages people to leave their comfort zones and check out a whole range of types and styles of restaurants, including some smaller independent spots.

The week kicks off the night before on Thursday, September 14 with the "First Taste Culinary Crawl." Centered around Forage, a swanky dining space in Eau Claire's Banbury Place, it's a big party spanning Banbury's top floor, with 10 participating eateries offering menu samples (along with music, drinks, and more). A portion of the ticket proceeds for First Taste will will benefit the Feed My People Food Bank.

Volume One is co-presenting Restaurant Week with the Chippewa Valley Technical College's new Culinary Management Program. Students in the program learn what it takes to run a professional eatery, from the culinary arts to customer service. This new institution is geared at helping our local dining scene grow and thrive.