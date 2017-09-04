Chippewa Valley Harvey help crews depart for Texas

After Harvey devastated Texas, local community members decided to help out by taking supplies to the hurricane victims.

Volunteers left Menomonie bright and early Monday morning to drive the supplies down to Houston. Over the past five days, members of the Hurricane Harvey relief group were able to collect enough supplies to fill up a 20-foot trailer.

Among the Items they are taking: baby supplies, cleaning products and 75 air mattresses.

"This trip we're strictly going to be dropping stuff off," said organizer Cherise Nielsen. "So we're going to take as much as we possibly can in a truck and a trailer and then go and drop it off and then come back with a follow up trip planned later on."

Nielsen plans to drop off supplies on Tuesday afternoon before heading back to the badger state on Wednesday.

She wants to thank all of the local area residents who dropped off supplies at the five drop off sites over the Labor Day weekend.