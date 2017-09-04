Stevens Point robbery suspect stabbed by intended victim

An armed robbery suspect who was stabbed by his intended victim is behind bars, according to the Stevens Point Police Department.

Officials say it happened at 10:22 p.m. Sunday at the Knights Inn on Church Street. They say the suspect tried to rob a guest of the inn in a room and the guest took the suspect's weapon and defended himself by stabbing the suspect. Police say the suspect left the scene after being stabbed once.

Det. Sgt. Tony Babl tells Newsline 9 the two did not know each other.

Police say the suspect was found after a random traffic stop near Edgar. They say the 32-year-old man was treated for his stab wound and was then taken into custody. It is unknown what kind of weapon he used during the armed robbery.