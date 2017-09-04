'I think I did it': Man tells 911 he awoke from dream and found wife dead

A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.

Raleigh police charged 28-year-old Matthew Phelps with murder Friday after he made the emergency call.

"I think I killed my...," Phelps told a 911 operator, according to The News & Observer. "There’s blood all over me, and there’s a bloody knife on the bed. I think I did it.”

Phelps told the operator he took more cold medicine then he should have and woke up after his dream with blood all over him and a knife on the bed he shared with his wife.

Phelps reportedly said he was not sure if his wife was beyond help because he was too afraid to get close to her. He said that the blood he had on him had dried.

Authorities say 29-year-old Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps was dead from stab wounds.

Toward the end of the seven-minute 911 call, Matthew Phelps started sobbing.

“I can’t believe I did this,” Phelps said. "Oh God. She didn’t deserve this. Why?"

State records show Phelps did not have a criminal record. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.