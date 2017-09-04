Fairfax Pool goes to the dogs during annual end of summer swim

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- It might be hard for some people to believe that summer's just about over, but the dogs in Eau Claire have been waiting for Labor Day all season.



On Monday, four-legged friends took over Fairfax Pool for the annual end of summer doggie swim. Before crews drain the pool for the season, Eau Claire's canines are invited to go for a dip.



Dogs of all sizes splashed around while their owners watched from dry land. Pool staff said it's the perfect way to wrap up the summer.



"People love it. This signifies the end of our Fairfax Pool season, when the dogs come. Obviously we can't open it back up after that," Chad Duerkop, the pool's program and facility supervisor, told News 18. "The dogs love it and the money goes to a great cause."



All of the money raised from the swim goes to Eau Claire's "off-leash" dog park.



The staff said nearly 300 dogs showed up to swim last year, and the year before that, so they're hoping for the same turn out this year.