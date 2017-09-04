Sen. Vinehout: "Waters getting warmer" in run for governor

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- As News 18 has reported in the past, State Senator Kathleen Vinehout (D-Alma) has taken steps to join a crowded Democratic field for governor and she could announce a final decision soon.



During her speech at a Labor Day rally in Eau Claire, Vinehout promoted a bill that will raise the minimum wage to $15/hour by 2020. The senator is not pleased with what she said is bill after bill that cuts wages for Wisconsin workers.



Those concerns are among the reasons she's strongly considering a run for governor.



"I am definitely testing the waters and the waters are getting warmer, so I will be making a decision this month," Vinehout told News 18. "Right now in the legislator we are working on passing the budget and I hope that will have that done in the next couple of weeks. Then after that, I'll be making a decision and a formal announcement."



There are more than a dozen democrats in the race, or at least hinting at a run, to unseat Governor Scott Walker. That list includes Eau Claire Representative Dana Wachs.