Family: Legally-blind father shot, killed by Milwaukee officers was trying to break up fight

Milwaukee (WISN) -- A man who family members said was legally blind and a father of two was shot and killed late Sunday by police responding to a call about a large fight in the street.

Relatives said Antwon Springer, 37, was killed at around 10:00 p.m. near North 39th and West Congress streets.

"His intentions was to stop everybody from fighting before it lead to somebody getting killed," Springer's cousin, Sharmane Anderson, told WISN 12 NEWS on Monday.

Some of the participants in the fight were armed with bats, police said. During the melee, Springer fired a gun into the air, leading to a confrontation with officers.

Two officers shot him.

"He just want it to stop," Anderson said. "He can't see. He can only hear, so he just shot in the air for them to stop."

Family members said he likely didn't recognize it was the police ordering him to stop. Additionally, they said they're especially upset that police mentioned during an early-morning briefing that Springer is a convicted felon, saying the department was trying to paint a picture of a man they say wasn't violent. Instead, they said he was an inspiration as he dealt with an organ transplant, blindness and amputations as a result of diabetes.

Court records show Springer's first felony conviction was in 1999 for operating a vehicle without consent. He received a second conviction in 2006 for possessing a firearm.

No officers were injured, and the two who fired were placed on administrative duty, which is standard procedure.

The Wauwatosa Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Several streets and alleys in the area were blocked until around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The shooting is the second involving the Milwaukee police in four days. A 19-year-old man was wounded Thursday during a confrontation with police near North 29th Street and West Wisconsin Avenue. Two officers in that case have also been placed on administrative duty.